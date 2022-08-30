Chris Rock Offered To Host Oscars 2023 After Will Smith Slap? Here's What We Know

Comedian Chris Rock and actor Will Smith made the headlines this year for the wrong reasons at the Oscars 2022. Smith, who won the Best Actor at the Academy Award this year, walked on stage and slapped Rock over a distasteful joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald look. After reactions from each side, Rock has now claimed that The Academy offered the comedian to host the Oscars 2023.

Rock reportedly revealed during his recent comedy show in Phoenix that he was offered to emcee the prestigious awards show but he turned the opportunity down. “Chris Rock said he was asked to host next year’s Academy Awards at his Sunday night show at Arizona Financial Theatre, and that he refused the offer,” one eyewitness shared, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“He also noted that he was offered the chance to do a Super Bowl commercial that he also declined,” the source added. The comedian also allegedly compared returning to the Oscars stage to returning to a crime scene. The new development comes a few days after Smith released a video, apologising to Rock.

Through a video posted on YouTube and on his social media handles, Smith confessed, “It’s all fuzzy.” He added, “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out.”

Smith once again reiterated that he was sorry for his actions, calling his behaviour “unacceptable”. The actor has said he had responded violently because Rock’s joke referenced the hair loss that Pinkett Smith suffers because of her medical condition known as alopecia.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment,” an emotional Smith adds. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Smith also addressed questions about whether or not Pinkett Smith, who was seen on camera rolling her eyes at Rock’s joke comparing her buzzcut to the one Demi Moore sports in the 1997 film ‘G.I. Jane’, had urged him to charge onto the stage. The actor said his wife had said nothing to spur him to assault Rock.

