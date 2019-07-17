Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth Opens Up About Deteriorating Mental Health During Rough Career Patch

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most popular Hollywood actors, courtesy his portrayal of God of Thunder- Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the journey hasn't been easy for him. There were hard times when the actor questioned his work and was struggling with deteriorating mental health.

The actor explained that he got some great projects in Hollywood quite early in his career, but then he took a break for some time and then he thought it might not work for him in the industry.

Opening about the state of his mental health during a low career phase he experienced in 2009, after filming for the Star Trek reboot wrapped up. Metro quoted the actor as saying, "It was hard," adding, "I mean, I had a huge amount of anxiety when I was auditioning, and that just got worse and worse the more I heard the word 'no'."

"I did a lot of soul searching on a number of occasions, where I asked myself, “Why am I doing this? What’s my motivation to put myself through this?" he continued. However, Hemsworth found his motivation in his family, which consist of his wife and his three children. "I was taking care of them. I kept reminding myself of that," said the MIB: International actor.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has just signed up for its follow-up. Waititi is returning to write and direct Thor 4. Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role as the Asgardian god of thunder that made him a household name.

The announcement of Thor 4 comes as a surprise because many expected Avengers: Endgame to be the final outing to feature the original core cast of the Marvel superheroes-- Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor and Hulk.

In a recent interview, Hemsworth had mentioned, "I’d play this character (Thor) for as long as anyone would let me. I’ve loved it so much."

