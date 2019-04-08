LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Chris Tucker Has the Biggest Treat for Fans as Jackie Chan Turns 65, Teases 'Rush Hour 4'

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker are known for playing cop duo Chief Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter in the blockbuster series 'Rush Hour'.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Image: Chris Tucker/Instagram
Chris Tucker had the biggest birthday treat for fans as Jackie Chan turned 65 on Sunday. Tucker teased cinegoers with the upcoming installment of the comedy franchise Rush Hour in an Instagram post. Tucker posted a picture with Chan, in which the lead actors of the classic film franchise are holding up four fingers towards the camera, hinting a possible sequel.

Chris also posted a separate photograph of himself beside Chan, wishing him on his special day. He wrote alongside his post, "Today is Jackie's birthday. I want to wish my boy Jackie Chan a Happy Birthday!!"



Chan and Tucker are known for playing cop duo Chief Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter in the blockbuster series. Rush Hour came out in 1998 and was followed with Rush Hour 2 (2001) and Rush Hour 3 (2007). All three films were box office successes.

Earlier, Tucker had admitted in a podcast that the much awaited sequel was actually being planned. “It’s not in pre-production. We’re working on a few things (for) the script. Jackie wants to do it. I want to do it. The studio wants to do it,” he said on the Winging It podcast.

“We’re trying to get it together. It looks like it’s getting together right,” Tucker had added.

Its been 12 years since Rush Hour franchise was renewed. Tucker's Instagram post is a welcome development. Chan is still to respond to Tucker's post.

