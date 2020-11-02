Chrissy Teigen Honours Late Son Jack With New Tattoo

Los Angeles: Model Chrissy Teigen has paid tributes to her and singer John Legend’s late son Jack by getting his name inked on her wrist. The model had announced in September that she had suffered a pregnancy loss while expecting her third child with Legend. Over the weeked, Teigen shared a picture of herself and her musician husband holding hands, revealing the new tattoo on her wrist which featured Jack’s name written in cursive script.

The new ink is next to the model’s previous tattoo, which read John Luna Miles,” a tribute to her husband and their daughter Luna Simone, four, and son Miles Theodore, two. Teigen returned to social media last week after a break following her pregnancy loss and shared an essay about the difficult experience of losing her son.

“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness, she wrote. The model said Jack will always be loved by the family.