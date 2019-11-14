People's Sexiest Man Alive John Legend Makes Ham Sandwich for Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen began to put out excited tweets even before the news broke that her husband, singer John Legend, has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Once the cat was out of the bag,the model and TV personality posted a series of funny tweets referring to the fact that her singer husband had won the title. She even updated her bio to say, "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

"I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup," red one of her tweets. In another, she gloated that the sexiest man alive has been cooking for her. "The sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich," she tweeted, as fans commented with, "This will never get old", "Even sexier now!" and "Not too many women ever get the chance to say those words."

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

'All of Me' singer John Legend himself reacted to the news by sharing a side-by-side photo of himself and last year's pick, Idris Elba, to illustrate his surprise.

Chrissy also hilariously trolled her husband in a string of tweets, which included the hashtag #EGOTPSMA (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, People's Sexiest Man Alive) and a long string of "hahahas" in reaction to the singer-songwriter’s smoldering interactive magazine cover.

"The kids...do not care," she reported of the couple's young children, sharing a video of 3-year-old Luna and one-year-old Miles as they offered lackluster reactions to their dad's latest title.

