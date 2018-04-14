Chrissy Teigen, Joe Jonas Join Cast Of Hotel Transylvania 3

Russian-American director Genndy Tartakovsky is bringing Dracula back for a new adventure in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which gets new characters voiced by Joe Jonas and Chrissy Teigen.Two new voices have joined the cast of the third installment in Sony Pictures' 'Hotel Transylvania' film series. Singer Joe Jonas and model Chrissy Teigen have been signed up to voice characters in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. After helming the first two movies, Genndy Tartakovsky returns to direct this animated horror comedy opening July 13 in US theaters.Selena Gomez, Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, Mel Brooks, Kevin James and Molly Shannon return for this Summer Vacation.In this third Hotel Transylvania picture, Dracula is lonely and looking for love. While vacationing on a luxurious Monster Cruise Ship, Dracula falls for the ship's mysterious captain Ericka, voiced by Kathryn Hahn. Mavis (Selena Gomez) steps into the role of the overprotective parent, trying to keep her Dad as far away as possible from Ericka, whose true identity links her to Dracula's ancient archenemy, Abraham Van Helsing.Released in 2012 and 2015, both previous installments in the franchise proved box-office hits, grossing $358M and $473M worldwide respectively.