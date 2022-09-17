Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Previous Miscarriage was Actually 'A Life Saving Abortion'

Due to complications during her challenging pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend lost their third child, Jack at 20 weeks in September 2020, due to a pregnancy complication. Till now the world believed that it was a miscarriage, however, while interacting with the summit, Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation on Thursday, the model revealed that her miscarriage from two years ago was actually a life-saving abortion.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” the model explained.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen mentioned that she put the pieces together after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, that it was an abortion to spare her life for a baby that had no chance. She further added that it was John who brought it to her attention and made her realise what happened while sympathising with people who have to make an emotional decision and have an abortion.

The duo is now expecting their fourth child. A while ago, the model announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post, she shared a mirror selfie in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Along with the photo, she wrote a heartfelt note expressing how difficult things had been after losing her child but now her fourth pregnancy has filled her life with joy.

She penned, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The model often treats her fans with pictures of her baby bump.

