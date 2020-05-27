Chrissy Teigen Shares She's Getting Her Breast Implants Removed

Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Wednesday and shared that she is getting her breast implants removed. She had admitted to having undergone a boob surgery in March earlier this year.

"Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it (sic)," Chrissy wrote on social media as she shared the news of getting her breast implants removed.

She added, "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat (sic)."

In March, earlier this year, Chrissy had admitted to having undergone a surgery for breast enhancement.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” Teigen, 34, said at the time, adding, “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” reported pagesix.com.

