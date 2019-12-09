Chrissy Teigen Slams Troll Who Asked Her to 'Cover Up' Her Breasts Around Her Daughter

Chrissy Teigen recently shared an image with her daughter Luna, where she could be seen sitting on the staircase, while her young child was seen adjusting her dress. The American model and television personality captioned the image, "on set with my stylist".

In the image shared on Instagram, Teigen could be seen wearing a pink blazer with a plunging neckline, while her daughter can be seen adjusting it. While most fans loved the emotional moment between mother and daughter, there were a few trolls who accused her of showing too much skin in front of her child. One person even went on to write, "Jesus cover up your daughter is right there."

However, Chrissy shut the troll up with an epic response. She replied, "She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much."

Needless to say, her strong comeback saw a lot of positive response on social media, with one person writing, "It's a beautiful thing to be this comfortable in your skin especially in front of your daughter! In a world that judges everyone and everything that makes us unique helps to teach her to be comfortable in her own skin as well!well done mama!," while another posted, "Girl you look great! Nothing wrong with feeling good in your own skin! & teaching you daughter the same thing!"

People even targeted the troll for posting such an offensive comment, with some asking him to unfollow the celebrity if her image bugged them so much. While one user wrote, "You always have the option to not follow, thereby, not looking, just saying," another posted, "She can post what she wants and no one is making you look. There's this cool thing called scrolling, you should try it instead of trolling."

