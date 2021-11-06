Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Nude Tulle Saree from Indian Designer at Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Bash

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas hosted a grand Diwali party at their residence in the US and it saw the likes of Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend, among others in attendance. Moreover, Chrissy set the internet on fire with her sensational lehenga saree from the Indian label Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika.

Wishing her fans a “very happy Diwali" on Instagram, Chrissy shared a bunch of photos of herself with husband John Legend posing in traditional outfits. Chrissy’s embroidered saree set featured a pre-pleated pallu, draped gracefully in a midriff-revealing style on her shoulder. Embroidered in gold floral sequinned patterns on the borders and the drape - the label’s signature style, the six yards came in a pleasant lilac shade.

Chrissy also wore Papa Don’t Preach’s It Girl pre-Stitched saree for the occasion. The model looked sexy in the pre-stitched biscuit nude tulle saree fully embellished with gold reflective acrylics and sequins teamed with a fully embellished bralette in a glass-cut dana and 3D embellished straps.

Last year, Teigen shared the heartbreak of her miscarriage on social media, posting an anguished picture of her in the hospital. Another image showed her and Legend grieving over a bundle cradled in her arms. While her candor about the loss of their son won praise, some criticised her for putting such painful moments on social media.

