Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
Screening of Dev Patel's film Hotel Mumbai has been suspended in theatres in New Zealand in the wake of the attack in a mosque in Christchurch last Friday.
Image courtesy: Hotel Mumbai/ Twitter
Following the dreadful attack on a city mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Dev Patel's Hotel Mumbai, a film based on the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, has been pulled down from the theatres in New Zealand.
According to The New Zealand Herald, Icon Film Distribution issued a statement stating that the film will not be screened in any of the theatres in New Zealand. In addition to this, all the promotional activities and advertising related to Hotel Mumbai has also been suspended.
"After consultation with local exhibition partners, the decision was made to suspend the film out of respect for a country in mourning," the statement reads.
Hotel Mumbai is a 2018 thriller film directed by Anthony Maras and written by John Collee and Maras. Based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai about the Mumbai attacks in 2008 at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, the film features Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Jason Isaacs among others in pivotal roles.
The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2018, and also had its premiere in Australia at the Adelaide Film Festival later that year. The film had had a nationwide opening last Thursday, but following the Christchurch mosque attacks on Friday, the screenings are suspended until March 28 in Australia.
Seen as one of the worst attacks on Muslims in that country, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that 40 people were killed in the mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques on Friday, adding that four suspects were in custody. This was followed by an announcement by New Zealand’s police commissioner that nine more people had died, taking the toll to 49. The gunman, 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, has been arrested and charged with murder. According to news reports, he live-streamed himself via a head-mounted camera online, firing at worshippers inside the Al Noor mosque.
