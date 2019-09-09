Christian Bale Finally Breaks Silence on Robert Pattinson's Casting as The Batman

There have been eight different actors portraying Batman in television films and shows since the character was first created in 1939. The ninth is just around the corner as Robert Pattinson prepares to put on the Batsuit.

Christian Bale, the seventh actor to play the Batman received a lot of praise for his performance. Following Adam West, Bale played the Dark Knight for the longest period of time. For this reason, Batman fans often look up to his opinion for any new Batman casting. When asked about his opinion on Robert Pattinson as the Batman at the Toronto International Film Festival, Bale expressed approval.

Speaking to Variety, Bale said, "Oh, good. Good choice, he's interesting. I'm sure he'll come up with something interesting." Bale was at the TIFF to promote his upcoming film Ford v Ferrari. His co-star Matt Damon also praised Pattinson stating, "Did you see the Safdie brothers movie that he did? He’s fantastic. He’s really good."

That's not all. When asked if he had any advice for Pattinson, Bale had a hilarious response that he claimed to have given to Ben Affleck as well when he had been cast as the caped crusader.

Bale said, "Oh, same as for Ben (Affleck). Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself."

Pattinson's adventures with the Batsuit have already started. In a recent interview with Variety he had revealed that even though getting into the Batsuit made him feel powerful, it's also very humiliating as it needs five people to help him into it. Well, let's hope he gets to hear Christian Bale's advice soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.