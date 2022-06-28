Christian Bale Is Ready To Return As Batman But Thor Love and Thunder Star Has One Condition

Christian Bale won millions of hearts with his iteration of the iconic superhero Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. While we all enjoyed Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ recent directorial The Batman, the audience will surely love to see Christian returning to the screen as Batman. Well, it appears that the Hollywood star is open to appearing as Batman in the franchise’s fourth outing, but he has a condition.

The actor, who will be soon seen shifting from DC to Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder, has revealed in a conversation with Screen Rant that he will return as Bruce Wayne, only if Nolan is at the helm.

Earlier, Nolan directed Christian in three Batman movies, of which The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Now, the actor has said that he would put on the Dark Knight’s cape once again if the ace filmmaker is back in the director’s chair. When Christian was quizzed about reprising Batman, Screen Rant quoted the actor as saying, “No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.’”

Talking about the pact he had with Nolan, Christian said, “I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.” While the news has thrilled every Batman fan, Christian’s condition is quite a tall order, as the filmmaker is no longer involved in the DC films.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans are desperately waiting to see Christian returning to comic book movies for his negative role Gorr the God Butcher in Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder. Apart from Bale and Hemsworth the actioner also features Natalie Portman and is all set to rip apart the theatres on July 7.

