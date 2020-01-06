Christian Bale Misses Golden Globes 2020 Due To Flu
Christian Bale was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his performance in the film Ford V Ferrari.
Image credits: Reuters Pictures
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale missed out on the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony due to illness.
Bale is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category for his performance in the film Ford v Ferrari, but he bowed out of plans to attend the event as he was battling a bad bout of the flu, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Sources told Variety that Bale was on vacation abroad when he fell ill and was advised not to fly until he was feeling better.
Meanwhile, fellow nominee actor Russell Crowe will also be missing the first award event,
The Loudest Voice actor decided to stay home in Australia as wildfires continue to rage across the country.
Crowe's rural property in New South Wales was among the areas engulfed by the "catastrophic" flames back in November 2019, when two of his buildings were completely destroyed.
