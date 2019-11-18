Take the pledge to vote

Christian Bale Opens-up on Why There Wasn't a 4th Dark Knight Film by Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale is busy promoting his recent release Ford v. Ferrari and in a recent interview, the Dark Knight actor revealed why there wasn't a fourth part to the Batman trilogy.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
Christian Bale Opens-up on Why There Wasn't a 4th Dark Knight Film by Christopher Nolan
Christian Bale is busy promoting his recent release Ford v. Ferrari and in a recent interview, the Dark Knight actor revealed why there wasn’t a fourth part to the Batman trilogy.

In an interview to Toronto Sun, he spoke about his role in the Christopher Nolan films and why a fourth part to the much-loved series never came to being. The actor said the decision to conclude in three films was effectively made after the 2012 release The Dark Knight Rises was agreed.

“We knew we had to reinvent it. I literally had people laugh at me when I told them we were doing a new kind of Batman. I think that the reason it worked was first and foremost Chris’ take on it,” ET Canada quoted Bale as saying.

“But also we never were arrogant to assume that we had an opportunity beyond one film at a time,” he added. “That’s something that Chris always would talk about. He’d say, “This is it. We’re making one film. That’s all we’ve got.’ Then when they came and said, ‘You want to go make another?’ it was fantastic, but we still said, ‘This is it. We will not get another opportunity.'”

The 45-year-old actor further revealed, “Chris had always said to me that if we were fortunate to be able to make three we would stop. ‘Let’s walk away after that,’ he said. Then when they inevitably came to us and said, ‘How about a number four?’ I said, ‘No. We have to stick to Chris’ dream, which was always to, hopefully, do a trilogy. Let’s not stretch too far and become overindulgent and go for a fourth.’ That’s why we, well Chris, stepped away. After that, I was informed my services were no longer required.”

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson starring ‘The Batman’, which will release in US theatres on June 15, 2021, will, reportedly not be another origin movie diving into Bruce Wayne’s past. More details on the plot are yet to be announced.

