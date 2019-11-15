Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Christian Bale Says Dick Cheney wasn't Impressed with Movie Portrayal in Vice

In the 2018 film Vice, Christian Bale played former US Vice President Dick Cheney and won numerous awards for his portrayal including an Academy Award nomination.

IANS

Updated:November 15, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Christian Bale Says Dick Cheney wasn't Impressed with Movie Portrayal in Vice
(Image courtesy: Instagram/Christian Bale)

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale learned former US Vice President Dick Cheney despised his portrayal in Vice through a rude message he received from another parent at his son's school.

The Dark Knight Rises star gained weight to play the politician in the 2018 biopic, and although his on-screen performance won him an Oscar nomination, it appears Cheney was not impressed with the film, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bale says he only found out about Cheney's disdain for the project through a mutual acquaintance. "Strangely enough it was through my son's school," the actor recalled to Yahoo! Entertainment.

"One of the mums was at a party that (Cheney) was at, and she said, 'Oh, I'm going to be seeing Christian tomorrow, you have anything to say to him?' And he said, 'Tell him he's a d**k.'"

Bale initially took the remark as a joke, but Cheney wasn't laughing when he said it, "I went, 'Oh, at least he's got a sense of humor,'" he shared.

"And she said, 'No, there was no humor to it whatsoever'."

The Brit had previously said he wasn't granted a meeting with President George W. Bush's number two prior to the shoot, so he could only hope that Cheney was pleased with the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram