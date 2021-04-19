Christian Bale Teases Gorr Look from 'Thor Love and Thunder' as He is Snapped with Shaved Head

Another movie, another transformation for Christian Bale. The actor, who is to play the villain in upcoming Thor: Love an Thunder, was spotted in Sydney with a shaved head and a slimmed down physique. Interestingly, he looked unrecognisable in his new look as he strolled the beach without getting noticed.

According to the Daily Mail, Bale, 47, spent a day off with his family at Palm Beach. The lovely locale is an hour away from Sydney, which is where Thor: Love and Thunder is being filmed. Bale is playing Gorr the God Butcher, who is the nemesis of Thor in the 2022 film.

In the comics, the supervillain grew up on a barren planet. After his family died due to the cruel conditions, Gorr lost his belief in gods and eventually vowed to kill them all after learning of their existence. He’s a relatively new character in the Marvel canon, as he was first introduced in 2013’s Thor: God of Thunder #2, as per a website.

