Christian Bale to Kareena Kapoor: Stars Descend on Red Carpet for Mowgli-Legend of Jungle World Premiere
Sunday marked the opening night of the 'Mowgli: Legend of Jungle' global tour.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sunday marked the opening night of the Mowgli: Legend of Jungle global tour, with screenings taking place in London and Los Angeles, before the movie premieres globally for Netflix members on December 7, 2018.
For the occasion, director and actor Andy Serkis walked the red carpet with his fellow cast mates Christian Bale, Freida Pinto, Rohan Chand and Louis Ashbourne Serkis.
Apart from them, popular Bollywood celebs Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Kareena Kapoor Khan, joined the international cast at the premiere. These celebs will bring the much-loved characters to life in Hindi.
Abhishek will lend his voice for Bagheera. Kareena will be infusing life to the soft and hypnotic voice of the python Kaa. While, Anil will be giving voice to the free-spirited bear Baloo, Madhuri to Nisha and Jackie to Shere Khan.
In the English version, Christian Bale has given his voice for Bagheera and Cate Blanchett for Kaa. Director-actor Andy Serkis has lent his voice for the character of Baloo, Benedict Cumberbatch to Shere Khan.
Indian-American child actor Rohan Chand will be seen as Mowgli, Matthew Rhys is Lockwood and Freida Pinto essays the role of Messua.
Take a look at the star-studded event:
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will bring the world of Rudyard Kipling's 1864 classic The Jungle Book alive on the big screen, splashed with shades of grey.
