Christians Protest Against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan in Punjab

Peaceful protests were held in several parts of Punjab on Friday against actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan, and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show.

The protests in Jalandhar and Gurdaspur towns saw a huge presence of Christian protesters.

Punjab Police have booked the trio for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

A day earlier, Raveen sought an apology, if she hurt someone's feelings.

"I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt," she tweeted.

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

"I'm extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh, and Myself.. we do sincerely apologize," Farah Khan tweeted on Friday.

I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 27, 2019

The case was registered on the complaint of Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, in Ajnala town in Amritsar district.

He alleged that religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt, when the stars trivialized the word "Hallelujah", while trying to pronounce it.

"Hallelujah" is a Hebrew word meaning "Praise ye, Yah", referring to the Lord.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal said the case was registered on the complaint along with the video footage of the program.

