Christmas 2020: New Festive-time Movies to Lift Your Holiday Spirits

What could be a better way to wave goodbye to 2020 than to sneak under cozy blankets and watching a Christmas themed movie with hot cocoa, your friends and family? To lift your Christmas spirits, we have covered your festive movie line-up. So, go grab a hot cup of chocolate with marshmallows and put on a cute pair of socks, and snuggle in a warm blanket to enjoy the holiday season.

Holidate: Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as Sloane and Jackson, Holidate features two strangers who make a pact to be each other’s fake holiday date in front of their families. But as the faith has it, both end up falling for each other as they both pretend to not be romantic or cheesy during the holidays. Have you seen such an original plotline before?

Operation Christmas Drop: Erica Miller and Captain Andrew Jantz, played by Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig, star in this Christmas themed rom-com movie where the female lead is onto a mission to investigate the Air Force’s use of military property to send out gifts and supplies to local communities. However, along the way, she falls for Captain Jantz who is leader of the project Operation Christmas Drop.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again: In the sequel to 2018 movie, The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens is back once again to switch, where she helps Duchess Margaret to inherit her throne and chase her love. In this movie, we come across another Hudgens’ character, making it a total of three people (double role in The Princess Switch) looking like her?

Christmas on the Square: Dolly Parton plays the role of an angel in this Christmas film and helps Regina, played by Christine Baranksi, in finding love after she comes home post her father’s death. Dolly had also released an album this year.

A New York Christmas Wedding: One of the most bizarre Christmas movies of this year, it revolves around Jennifer, who is all set to marry her boyfriend in a New York Christmas wedding but is confused about her decisions. One night, she meets an angel who brings back her former love to life for 48 hours.