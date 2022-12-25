Christmas 2022: Bollywood Movies that Celebrate the Joyous Festival

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: India celebrates Christmas with equal pomp and glory as the rest of the world. From parties to decorating houses and visiting churches to relishing the hearty feast, Christmas has its own unique charm. And, when it comes to festivities in India, Bollywood never fails to celebrate them through films and music.

This year, if you are planning to celebrate the day with your friends and family, binge-watching movies could be one of the many elements. To complete the Christmas vibe, it’s better to pick movies that have celebrated the festival onscreen.

Dilwale (2015)

Even though Dilwale tanked at the box office, we have one too many reasons to watch it this Christmas. Be it the evergreen jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s on-screen chemistry or the music album, Dilwale ticks a few boxes of being an entertainer. To top it all, the Rohit Shetty film has one of the cutest Christmas scenes.

A proposal! Veer, played by Varun Dhawan, falls in love with Ishita, played by Kriti Sanon. Veer proposes to Ishita amidst Christmas lights in front of a church. Pritam’s peppy and romantic tune Premika serves as the best backdrop.

Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

There is nothing to hate about Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor’s rom-com drama, Anjaana Anjaani. Agree? Directed by Siddharth Anand, though the film has no direct reference to Christmas, the entire background of the movie alongside the principal photography takes place along the lines of the festive season. There are numerous sequences of Christmas decorations, lights, public celebrations and jubilance alongside the progression of the story.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Shakun Batra. It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan in the lead roles. The romantic comedy has Kareena as a hair stylist and Imran plays the role of an architect who loses his home in Vegas. A series of events leads to them meeting on Christmas Eve over a few drinks. The title track, which is lively, peppy and catchy, is a Christmas retreat in itself.

2 States (2014)

Let us agree, we all fell in love with the love story of a Punjabi boy and a Tamil girl. Directed by Abhishek Verman, 2 States stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. They fall in love in college. However, their diverse cultures emerge as a big challenge in their happily ever after. The film also showcases a small Christmas celebration.

Shaandaar (2015)

Looking for a light-hearted fun watch, this Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer is an ideal pick. The quirky songs, Alia and Shahid’s on-screen chemistry, and the hilarious storyline make it a full-time entertainer. The Christmas sequence is surely the cherry on the cake.

