Christmas 2022: Bollywood Songs That Celebrate Christmas and New Year

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: December is here and so is the most awaited winter holiday, Christmas. Just like the rest of the world, people in India celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with great zeal and zest. In India, Christmas is marked as a gazetted holiday and the occasion also heralds New Year celebrations.

ALSO READ: Best Christmas Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Needless to say, Bollywood has always had its way of depicting festive celebrations on the big screen, whether it’s Holi, Diwali, Christmas or New Year, in a magnificent way. Either the filmmakers opt for heartwarming stories to show onscreen or they choose soulful tracks to mark the festival. This year, we are presenting some Bollywood songs that celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Nineteen Fifty-Six

Composed by Shankar-Jaikishan, the Nineteen Fifty-Six song from Anari, 1959, is a great song for a New Year celebration. It is written by Shailendra and sung by Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes, Photos, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Boss and Colleagues

Aata Hai Aata Hai Santa Clause Aata Hai

There aren’t many Christmas-based Hindi songs in Bollywood films. In fact, this Aata Hai Aata Hai Santa Clause Aata Hai from the movie Shandaar, 1974, is one of the very few songs based on “Jingle Bells." It has been sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar.

Aao Tumhe Chand Pe Le Jayen

One of the most popular Hindi movie songs created by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Lata Mangeshkar is Aao Tumhe. The song once again reminds us of Jingle Bells. It is from Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh’s film Zakhmee.

Happy New Year To You

This new year song from the movie Do Jasoos, 1975, is the perfect new year celebration song you need. The song was written by Ravindra Jain and crooned by Shailendra Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here