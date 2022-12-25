Christmas 2022: Movies You Can Binge-watch with Kids to Celebrate Xmas

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Christmas is a time for families and friends to be together. Coming together for some much-needed family bonding is a welcome respite from our daily hectic lives. The Christmas season is especially loved by children. With gifts, sweet treats and wonderful decorations, Christmas can be a magical time for children.

ALSO READ: Best Christmas Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Cosying up together with some hot chocolate and watching some Christmas movies can create memories that your children will never forget. Here are some Christmas movies that you should watch with your kids this festive season.

The Polar Express (2004)

Based on the children’s book of the same name, The Polar Express follows the journey of a group of children who undertake a magical journey to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. With the children on board to see Santa, the magical journey about the fantastical and eponymous Polar Express is sure to entertain your children.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes, Photos, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Boss and Colleagues

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

The Christmas Chronicles is a Christmas comedy about what happens when two kids inadvertently cause Santa Claus’ sleigh. With Santa’s sleigh gone and the presents scattered after the kids hitch a joy ride on the sleigh, the two kids need to help Santa in order to save Christmas.

A Boy Named Christmas (2021)

A Boy Named Christmas is the story of a small boy named Nikolas who journeys into the harsh and cold north in order to find his father and search for the mythical village of Elfheim, where the elves live. Along the way, Nikolas makes friends, finds a mouse and a reindeer, and rekindles hope.

Klaus (2019)

Klaus follows Jesper Johansen, a lazy and spoiled postman who partners with the reclusive and imposing woodworker Klaus to deliver toys to children and bring joy to the desolate island town of Smeerensburg.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

A fantasy adventure, this Disney movie chronicles the journey of young Clara Stahlbaum, who finds herself in a magical realm of fairies and princesses where she needs to bring peace to the warring factions.

Read all the Latest Movies News here