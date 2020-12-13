Christopher Nolan Had Approached Irrfan Khan for Interstellar, Calls Him a 'Great Actor'

Late actor Irrfan Khan had not only won over fans' hearts in India with his acting skills, but had floored international artists as well. Tom Hanks, Ron Howard, Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Riz Ahmed are some of the acclaimed names Irrfan worked with in various projects during his time, including others.

Irrfan was also approached by famed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan for his sci-fi film Interstellar, with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in lead roles. However, Irrfan could not be part of the film due to other work commitments.

About opting out of the Nolan film, Irrfan had shared in a previous interview (via), "They expected a huge commitment from my end. I had to stay in the US for four months at a stretch. I tried to work out my schedule and suggested if I could shuttle between India and the US as it wouldn’t have been possible for me to be there for that long. I wanted to be here for The Lunchbox and D-Day. They couldn’t allow that. I don’t have a tendency to regret what I do, but knowing it’s a Christopher Nolan film, I can say that this has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made."

Now, Nolan, whose spy thriller has recently released in Indian cinema halls amid much fanfare, has shared that not being able to work with Irrfan was 'unfortunate'. He even called him a great actor. As per a report, Nolan said, "I did meet Irrfan for Interstellar. I was looking forward to working with him. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to do the film. He was a great actor." He also confirmed that Irrfan was indeed approached for a role in Interstellar.

Meanwhile, Nolan's Tenet casts Dimple Kapadia as Priya in a role. The movie is led by John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.