Christopher Nolan Has Never Banned Chairs from Set: Director's Spokesperson Shoots Down Anne Hathaway's Claim

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan recently caught attention of fans and filmmaking community when actress Anne Hathaway, who has appeared in the director's The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, claimed that he does not allow chairs on the movie sets.

Hathaway was interacting with Hugh Jackman on Actors on Actors series when she said about working on a Nolan's movie set, "He doesn't allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."

Now, Nolan's spokesperson has quashed Hathaway's claim of the director not allowing chairs on set in a statement. "The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do,” said Kelly Bush Novak as per a website.

The statement further adds that Nolan does not allow mobile phones and smoking on his sets.

