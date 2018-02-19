English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nolan Refutes Reports Of Him Directing Next 007 Film, Says 'Would Love To Do One Someday'
London: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has debunked rumours he's next in line to direct James Bond.
"I won't be the man (to direct the next Bond). No, categorically," Nolan told BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs".
But the director, who is known for making acclaimed films like Inception, Prestige and Dunkirk, said he would love to helm a Bond film someday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"I think every time they hire a new director I'm rumoured to be doing it. I'd love to make a Bond film at some point and I think those producers - Barbara and Michael (Broccoli and G Wilson) - they do a tremendous job and Sam Mendes has done a terrific job the last couple of films, so they don't particularly need me.
"But I've always been inspired by the films and would love to do one someday," he said.
