Christopher Nolan Says Tenet is 'Most Ambitious Film' of His Career
'Tenet' makers recently shared a teaser of the upcoming film. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new project is said to be an espionage thriller that spans several countries.
Christopher Nolan's (L) film 'Tenet' features John David Washington (R)
Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan has offered first details about his next directorial feature "Tenet", saying it is the most ambitious movie he has ever made.
"Tenet" is Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk" and features a star-studded cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy.
Though the plot details have kept under wraps by the studio Warner Bros, Nolan said is an espionage thriller that spans several countries.
"We're jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we're going to a number of different places. We're crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way," Nolan told Entertainment Weekly.
The 49-year-old filmmaker said the project, which he also produces alongside his frequent collaborator Emma Thomas, has been mounted on a scale that is "certainly the biggest in terms of international reach".
"We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made," Nolan added.
The director also revealed that Washington, a former football player and the star of "BlackKklansman" and "Ballers", is "very much the hero" of "Tenet".
"He's a massively talented actor and physically gifted. He's an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from cars and helicopters. This guy moves," Nolan said.
"Tenet" is scheduled to be released worldwide in June 2020.
December 13, 2019
-
-
-
-
