1-min read

Christopher Nolan's Tenet Teaser Promises 'A New Kind of Mission' Featuring John David Washington

The first teaser of 'Tenet,' featuring John David Washington has reportedly been screened before 'Hobbs & Shaw' in the US.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
Christopher Nolan's Tenet Teaser Promises 'A New Kind of Mission' Featuring John David Washington
The first teaser of 'Tenet,' featuring John David Washington has reportedly been screened before 'Hobbs & Shaw' in the US.
Christopher Nolan's Tenet saw its teaser reveal during the theatrical premiere of Hobbs and Shaw in America recently. The makers showcased the teaser at select theatres and the response of the audiences has been positive. A report in Hollywood Reporter states that the teaser was a surprise at the film screening held at an IMAX screening at AMC Century City. The clip later found its way online as well and was viewed across the world.

The report in the website describes the teaser as: "The roughly minute-long first look at Tenet opens on a bullet hole that’s punched through some glass. Behind the glass stands John David Washington’s character. The teaser slam cuts to the words, 'Time has come for a new protagonist.' Washington’s character walks up to examine the glass. The camera tracks him as he moves to the side, revealing more cracks in the glass."

"The teaser then slam cuts to the words, 'Time has come for a new kind of mission.' Then, it reenters on people dressed as swat team members, or perhaps members kind of special operative unit. Quick cuts of Washington in action flash, before the teaser holds on a shot of Washington, with an oxygen mask over his mouth as he slowly breathes. Beneath the trailer is a pulsing, almost wobbling score, with the bass particularly powerful."

Watch Tenet teaser here:

The international ensemble cast of Tenet is led by John David Washington and also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

As per latest developments, the cinematographer on the film is Hoyte Van Hoytema, who shot Interstellar and Dunkirk with Nolan and the background the score is being designed by the Grammy Award winning composer Ludwig Göransson. Tenet opens in theaters on July 17, 2020.

