Christopher Walken Joins Apple Drama Series 'Severance'

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Christopher Walken is the latest addition to the cast in Apple’s upcoming workplace thriller drama “Severance”. Walken will star in the series alongside actors Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower and John Turturro. According to Variety, the drama is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

The story is set in Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a severance procedure, which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott will play Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Walken will essay the role of Burt, the department Head of Optics and Design at Lumen Industries.. Writer Dan Erickson is the creator of the show and has also penned the script. Chris Black serves as executive producers on the project alongside Erickson, Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn.

Arquette and Scott are also attached as producers.