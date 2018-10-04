English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chronicles of Narnia: Netflix to Develop New Adaptation of Classic Children's Series
The Magician's Nephew, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Horse and His Boy, Prince Caspian, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Silver Chair, and The Last Battle have sold over 100 million copies worldwide.
The Magician's Nephew, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Horse and His Boy, Prince Caspian, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Silver Chair, and The Last Battle have sold over 100 million copies worldwide.
Loading...
The news of a multi-year deal between streaming giant Netflix and The C.S. Lewis Company was posted to the official Chronicles of Narnia Facebook page on October 3.
Few details are known as yet, but the official statement said both films and TV series were in the works, featuring "classic stories from across the Narnia universe" of CS Lewis's beloved fantasy books.
Mark Gordon of Entertainment One, Vincent Sieber of The C.S. Lewis Company, and Lewis's stepson Douglas Gresham will serve as executive producers for series and producers for feature films.
The books follow the adventures of several children who find themselves catapulted from twentieth-century England into the magical kingdom of Narnia.
The Magician's Nephew, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Horse and His Boy, Prince Caspian, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Silver Chair, and The Last Battle have sold over 100 million copies worldwide. This is the first time that rights to all seven books have been held by the same company.
Gresham said, "It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world."
"Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we're thrilled to be their home for years to come," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said in a statement.
Previous adaptations of the much-loved fantasy series include radio, TV and film versions, including three films released in 2005, 2008 and 2010, which netted over $1 billion at the box office worldwide.
Few details are known as yet, but the official statement said both films and TV series were in the works, featuring "classic stories from across the Narnia universe" of CS Lewis's beloved fantasy books.
Mark Gordon of Entertainment One, Vincent Sieber of The C.S. Lewis Company, and Lewis's stepson Douglas Gresham will serve as executive producers for series and producers for feature films.
The books follow the adventures of several children who find themselves catapulted from twentieth-century England into the magical kingdom of Narnia.
The Magician's Nephew, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Horse and His Boy, Prince Caspian, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Silver Chair, and The Last Battle have sold over 100 million copies worldwide. This is the first time that rights to all seven books have been held by the same company.
Gresham said, "It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world."
"Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we're thrilled to be their home for years to come," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said in a statement.
Previous adaptations of the much-loved fantasy series include radio, TV and film versions, including three films released in 2005, 2008 and 2010, which netted over $1 billion at the box office worldwide.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- JCB Award for Literature Announces Shortlist, Includes Works by Anuradha Roy, Perumal Murugan and a Surprise
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...