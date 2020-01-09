Chunky Panday Addresses Daughter Ananya Getting Trolled, Says 'Want Her to Stop Taking My Name'
Chunky Panday pointed out in an interview that the last two times his daughter Ananya got trolled was when she mentioned her name. "I want to tell her to stop taking my name," he added.
Chunky Panday with daughter Ananya
Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya is currently the talk of Bollywood. While the actress has a couple of promising films lined up, it is not the reason for the attention surrounding her.
Ananya Panday recently addressed that her family had also known struggles over the year despite being known faces in Bollywood. Talking about it she also listed her father not being invited to Koffee with Karan as one of them. This led to the actress being trolled a lot on social media.
Read: Ananya Panday Equates Struggle with Koffee With Karan, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Reply Wins the Internet
Reacting to this in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chunky Panday said, "The two times she really got trolled was when she called me Tony Stark and the second was this episode. I want to tell her to stop taking my name."
Nevertheless, he also talked about how excited he feels to see her films do well. Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.
Things have also been looking up for Chunky Panday who has been experimenting with a variety of roles outside comedy. He will next be appearing alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. Talking about his character Panday revealed that he would be playing a nightclub owner who serves as a role model for Khan's character.
Khan and Panday had last worked together in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Bullet Raja. Remembering the excitement of working with him again Panday said, "Saif and I are like a house on fire on the sets. It was better with this film as I play the owner of a nightclub that his character frequents. The shoot was crazy. The only problem was that the crowd and the alcohol weren’t real."
In Jawaani Jaaneman's recently released trailer, Chunky Panday could be seen shaking a leg with Saif Ali Khan at the club. The film will be hitting the big screens on January 31.
Read: Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu Promise Perky Ride
