Chunky Panday Breaks Silence on Claims of Ananya 'Faking' Admission in US Universities
Ananya Panday was recently called out for faking acceptance into US universities by a few girls, who claimed to be the actress' schoolmates, on social media.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
"Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films," says actor Chunky Panday of his daughter Ananya Panday, who has just made her Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year 2.
Apart from her acting stint, Ananya recently got talked about when some girls who claimed to be Ananya's schoolmates, shared on social media that the actress lied about her admission to international universities, stating she never applied for them.
The comments came earlier this month via an Instagram account after Ananya reportedly spoke about in an interview how she gave up admission abroad for Student Of The Year 2.
"I was all set to go to college. I was going to USC (University of Southern California) to study, but wanted to give it one shot before I left. So I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This a dream come true," Ananya was quoted as saying.
Chunky told IANS he wasn't aware about the social media buzz around his daughter's education.
"Yes, she got into two universities, but did not go because she got the film... I don't think she will be going to the university now. She will be working in Bollywood now," he said.
Chunky also praised his daughter's first on-screen performance. "I am so proud of her. She performed well. I was scared if she would be able to perform well or not... But she did a good job. I am happy about her achievement. She is an intelligent person. She has a long journey ahead," he remarked.
On the work front, Chunky is gearing up for the release of his short film Tap Tap, one of the films from anthology Shuruaat Ka Twist.
