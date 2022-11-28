Chunky Panday Gets Candid About Ananya Panday's Liger's Failure, Says 'You Have to Live...'

Prior to Vijay Deverakonda’s big Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s sports-action film, there were a lot of expectations from the film and his co-actress Ananya Panday. However, the hype couldn’t translate into Box Office numbers because it emerged as a full-fledged disaster. Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday who played a key role in the film has opened up about Liger being a flop.

Talking with India Today, Chunky explained, “It is with any film. An actor gives 100 per cent to the film, you promote it, and things go wrong, you feel devastated obviously. But you have to live with it and you move on. It is a tricky business and I think Ananya is aware of this. These are things that happen."

He also emphasized the importance of moving on despite the setbacks. He said, “What you expect to be 100 per cent might not be that and what you thought to be zero can be 100 per cent, that is what showbiz is about. Never underestimate or overestimate anything. Liger was a film, it was a multi-language film, which was promoted very well too and had great music. The outcome of a film: There are almost 400 people working on it. As actors, you only see portions of it, you don’t know what is happening. So, we never know what the end result will be. You must take it the way it comes. You have to move on.”

Liger was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Besides Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday, Liger also starred Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson also played an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she will also star in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana.

