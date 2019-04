Chunky Panday on Daughter Ananya Panday’s Bollywood Debut: I'm Excited, Nervous About SOTY 2

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2. Now less than a month before the film’s release, Chunky is finding it difficult to keep calm.“I'm excited and nervous about SOTY 2. Just can't wait,” he recently told Spotboye . Though he’s a veteran actor himself, having starred in several successful films such as Tezaab, Visvaatma, Aankhen and the Housefull movies, as advice Chunky has only asked Ananya to be real.“Ananya is a very honest person. I keep telling her to just be herself. Don't pretend. Just enjoy your life now. You are going to college. I treat the film industry as a continuous platform of learning. You are going to make a few mistakes. Do some good things. People are going to like you and not like you as well, so enjoy. I think the next 10-15 years for her is only learning. I myself am still learning as an actor,” he said.On whether he and his wife Bhavna have imposed any curfew hours on Ananya, he said, “Bhavna tells even me I have to be home at this hour (laughs). And that's always been the case with both my girls. But now, Ananya is grown up and will earn her money as well, so I guess it's time to let her take a few decisions.”On Ananya’s choice of clothing, Chunky added, “She does her own stuff. I think the whole young generation of today knows what works for them and what doesn't. One has a lot to learn from them. Plus, there's lots of talent in this young breed.”Directed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 will release on May 10.