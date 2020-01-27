Chunky Panday Reacts to Ananya's Viral Comment About Him Not Appearing on Koffee With Karan
Referring to Ananya Panday's viral comment on his "struggle", Chunky Panday was asked about whether he felt upset over not being called on Koffee With Karan.
Chunky Panday with daughter Ananya
A few weeks ago, Ananya Panday sparked a series of memes and conversations after she spoke about her father, Chunky Panday's struggle and nepotism in Bollywood, while interacting with film critic Rajeev Masand at CNN-News18's The Newcomers Roundtable 2019.
Ananya Panday said that her journey is not as easy as people say it is, further adding that everyone has their own fair share of struggle. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 last year, said even though her father Chunky Panday was an actor he had never been a part of any Dharma film or gone on Koffee with Karan.
“I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” Ananya had said.
Referring to Ananya's viral comment on his "struggle", Chunky was asked about whether he felt upset over not being called on Koffee With Karan.
"I like coffee a lot (laughs). I will definitely go whenever Karan calls me. And no, I'm not at all upset. I'm very happy that he's taken my daughter in his film," Chunky said on the sidelines of SOL Lions Gold Awards 2020.
At the ceremony, Chunky received an award for his comic role in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4, in which he reprised his part as Aakhri Pasta. However, the actor said he's more interested in taking up characters with grey shades.
"I really like comic roles. I'm doing one in an upcoming Marathi film. But the kind of roles that I'm doing in Saaho or Begum Jaan are my personal favourites. Those are grey characters. Maybe next year, I get awards for those roles, too."
Meanwhile, Chunky's daughter Ananya is currently filming Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter.
Khaali Peeli is a thriller which is set in Mumbai. The famous Mumbai taxi, Kaali Peeli will be playing a significant role in the film. The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie, Taxiwala. Khaali Peeli is expected to hit the theatres by June 2020.
