1-MIN READ

Chunky Panday Refutes Rumours of Playing Ananya's Father in Fighter

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday

Actor Chunky Panday refuted reports that he will be playing daughter Ananya's on-screen father in 'Fighter', a pan-India movie starring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Actor Chunky Panday recently refuted rumours that he will appear in Fighter as daughter Ananya's on-screen father. Fighter is a multi-lingual film which will mark Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut as well.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Chunky said, “I’d love to play Ananya’s father, but right now, what you’re hearing are just rumours. I’d wanted my daughter to be a doctor like my parents, but she chose to follow me into the movies and I was so proud and thrilled when she bagged a Filmfare Award which has eluded me. I’ve told her every film is a kundali and it’s for her to chart her own destiny."

Fighter, which has been termed as a pan-India film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh. It will be a sports drama and will see the Arjun Reddy actor as a boxer.

Chunky, on the other hand will be next seen in Abhay 2. He will be playing a serial-killer in the web-show. He will also be making his digital debut with the project. Abhay 2 will see Kunal Kemmu reprising the titular role. Apart from that the show will also star Ram Kapoor, Asha Negi, Raghav Juyal and Bidita Bag, will begin streaming on Zee5 from August 14.

