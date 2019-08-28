Chunky Panday Says He was Way More Wild in His Wonder Years Than Daughter Ananya
Chunky Panday says that these days everyone is a critic and he is trying to teach his daughter Ananya Panday how to deal with social media bullying.
Chunky Panday has spent over three decades in the film industry and has seen many highs and lows. The Housefull actor says it is difficult for him to let his daughter Ananya associate with the industry professionally. "Ananya had been a part of the industry socially but to work in it is a different ballgame altogether. That said, Bhavana (his wife) has brought her up well and she's equipped to be a good employee," he said.
Chunky also worries about the kind of feedback celebrities receive on social media, since this is something he did not have to face in his days. "Back in the '80s-'90s, we'd do stage shows, the only way we could witness public reaction. Now, everyone has become a critic. I am used to it now and I am trying to teach the same to my daughter; at their age bullying is rampant," he told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.
The actor says that he would often observe Ananya looking depressed during the making of her debut film Student of the Year 2, but when he saw the trial run of the film, he was sure she'd make it. Ananya was recently quoted as saying that she tries to "behave like a normal teenager". When asked about his own wonder years, Chunky said, "I was wild; my daughter is nothing compared to me. I had a lot of wrong pressures on me. Being the son of two doctors, I was expected to become one too."
The actor has three big releases lined up this year - Housefull 4, Saaho and Prassthanam. Chunky quipped, "This is my Bahubali year," referring to the fact that he has worked with the hit franchise's hero, Prabhas in Saaho and its antagonist, Rana Daggubati, in Housefull 4.
