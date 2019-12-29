Chunky Panday Set to Make His Marathi Film Debut

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday is all set to make his Marathi film debut with Vikun Taak. Having worked in Hindi films since 1987, the actor is foraying into the regional language with a comedy film.

"Doing a film in Marathi, and a socio-comedy genre has always been on my wishlist. Marathi humour cannot be compared. I just love the language. Being born in Mumbai, speaking Marathi has never been a problem because if Hindi is my mother tongue, Marathi is my father tongue," said the actor.

The film, directed by Sameer Patil and produced by Uttung Thakur, focuses on real-life problems of the underprivileged class in rural areas. Satire has been used to tackle the issue. Thakur is known for producing slice-of-life films like Balak-Palak and Yellow.

"Through my films, I always want to depict cinema wherein a viewer is not just entertained but enlightened. I take personal interest in the film's content and subject and choose a film accordingly. 'Vikun Taak' has a new ring to it and tackles the genre differently. It truly touched me," said Thakur.

Chunky Pandey was last seen in the Bollywood movie Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol among others. He was seen reprising the role of his character Aakhri Pasta, a constant in the Housefull franchise.

