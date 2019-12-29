Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chunky Panday Set to Make His Marathi Film Debut

Having worked in Hindi films since 1987, Chunky Panday is now foraying into the regional language with a comedy film.

IANS

Updated:December 29, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chunky Panday Set to Make His Marathi Film Debut
Having worked in Hindi films since 1987, Chunky Panday is now foraying into the regional language with a comedy film.

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday is all set to make his Marathi film debut with Vikun Taak. Having worked in Hindi films since 1987, the actor is foraying into the regional language with a comedy film.

"Doing a film in Marathi, and a socio-comedy genre has always been on my wishlist. Marathi humour cannot be compared. I just love the language. Being born in Mumbai, speaking Marathi has never been a problem because if Hindi is my mother tongue, Marathi is my father tongue," said the actor.

View this post on Instagram

From Mama Mia to Wala Wala ❤ My first Marathi Film फुल ॲान मनोरंजनाच्या गावात गड्या चल आनंदीआनंद घेऊन टाक...चंकी पांडे येतोय मराठी चित्रपटात म्हणतोय ‘विकून टाक‘ #VikunTaak#31stJan #Viva #SameerPatil #UttungThakur #VivaInEn #VIVAINEN #ChunkyPandey Produced By - @uttungthakur Directed By - @thesameerpatil Starring : @chunkypanday @radhasagarofficial @shivrajwaichal @mane_ya._.na_mane @rujutadeshmukhofficial @samirchoughule @hrishikesh0304 @varsha.dandale Written by @siddheshwar_ekambe | @charudattabhagwat Cinemetographer - @suhasdop | Music - @amitrajmusic | Lyricst- @guruthakurphotography | choreographer - @rushali.chavan.167

A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday) on

The film, directed by Sameer Patil and produced by Uttung Thakur, focuses on real-life problems of the underprivileged class in rural areas. Satire has been used to tackle the issue. Thakur is known for producing slice-of-life films like Balak-Palak and Yellow.

"Through my films, I always want to depict cinema wherein a viewer is not just entertained but enlightened. I take personal interest in the film's content and subject and choose a film accordingly. 'Vikun Taak' has a new ring to it and tackles the genre differently. It truly touched me," said Thakur.

Chunky Pandey was last seen in the Bollywood movie Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol among others. He was seen reprising the role of his character Aakhri Pasta, a constant in the Housefull franchise.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram