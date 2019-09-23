Chunky Pandey Reveals How He Avoided Slipping Into Depression After Hitting a Slump in Bollywood

Chunky Pandey may be a lesser heard name in Bollywood these days. But for the audience familiar with the previous era films know how popular and successful Pandey was in Bollywood. Despite delivering numerous hits he eventually faced a slump in Bollywood. In a recent interview with PTI, he revealed how he dealt with and overcame the lows of his career.

Chunky Pandey became popular throughout the 90s starring in multi-hero films alongside the likes of Anil Kapoor, Dharmendra Deol, Sanjay Dutt and many others. Soon after, solo hero films began to be made and Pandey failed to find his place among them.

Talking about this journey he said, "In 1993 after giving a blockbuster Aankhen, I had no work. I was sitting at home for a year. I only had one film titled Teesra Kaun?. That’s when I got the opportunity to work in Bangladesh and my first film was a superhit. I worked there for three-four years. After marriage, my wife told me, ‘Bollywood is my actual identity’. When I came back to Hindi cinema, I realised a generation had forgotten me completely. I had to start struggling. I would meet people, ask for work and luckily I got it."

Nevertheless, Pandey's journey through his lows were not an easy task. He revealed that he was slipping into depression but managed to stay afloat by keeping himself busy. He said, "You get into depression when you are sitting at home and have no work, especially after being at the top of your game. One should take up small roles, do work related to films, like I started an event management company and a restaurant. I kept myself busy."

Chunky Pandey is now enjoying a new rise in his career by taking up on villainous roles which he personally enjoys. He was last seen on the big screen in Saaho and Prasthanam. Talking about his fun playing a villainous role, he said, "A lot of people did not expect me to do a villainous role. In Begum Jaan, a lot of people did not recognise me as my look was different. That is the big thing and it means you have gone so much into your character. I feel you have to be blessed to get such exciting opportunities. I wish I had done this earlier. A hero is very boring. He has to do all the good things, while a villain can do everything. Since childhood, I have always rooted for the villains."

The actor has also expressed his interest in wanting to play emotionally intense roles. He may get the opportunity as he is next set to star in Jawani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

