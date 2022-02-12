Chunky Panday Reveals the Kind of Partner Daughter Ananya Panday Desires

Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey, the parents of Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, have revealed the kind of life partner their daughter wants.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Chunky stated that handling his daughters was difficult, and he wanted both of them to choose their life partners for themselves.

Chunky Panday said that he has raised his daughters with great affection and care and wants their life partners to be better than him.

Their mother Bhavna Pandey stated that her daughters believe in marriage because they have always witnessed such loving relationships around them. This is why they understand the value of marriage and love.

Ananya Panday is currently making headlines for her role in Gehraiyaan in which she appears alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie has been directed by Shakun Batra.

Gehraiyaan’s story revolves around Alisha, a 30-year-old yoga instructor, who is facing hardships in getting investors for her new application and is also providing for her unemployed boyfriend.

The movie was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video with an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) owing to its content.

On the work front, Ananya has the mega-budget Liger lined up for release. She will also be seen alongside her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

