Chup: Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary Starrer Is a Tribute to Guru Dutt; Watch Teaser

R Baki had hyped up our expectations when he opened up about the casting of his upcoming film, Chup. With Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhawanthary sharing the screen, one could only expect power packed performances. Now, the teaser of the film is out, and it will leave you intrigued.

Unveiled on Guru Dutt’s birth anniversary, the film is a befitting tribute to the legendary actor. In fact, in the teaser, we see Salmaan’s character make ‘Kagaz ke phool’ for Shreya Dhanwanthary on Guru Dutt’s birthday. She says how the film was criticised at that time. We also get to hear ‘Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam’ in the background. And of course, we see Sunny Deol return in an angry avata, but there is a promise of more that we will get to see from him. Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted the teaser, and wrote, “T 4341 – Chup .. Revenge of the Artist .. coming soon!” See the teaser here:

The only person who is missing from the teaser in Pooja Bhatt. Hopefully, her character would be unveiled in the trailer, and she will add more nuance to the psychological thriller. Earlier, talking about the casting, R. Balki had said, “Dulquer is possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today, and even though I cannot say much about his role at this point, I am really looking forward to his distinct and cool interpretation of it.”

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, he said, “Pooja is one of the most versatile actors in our industry and I must thank (writer-director) Alankrita (Shrivastava) for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from her in ‘Bombay Begums’. She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on-screen.”

Balki was equally positive about Shreya Dhanwanthary and said: “After watching her performance in both ‘Scam 1992′ and ‘Family Man’, I just knew I would eventually work with this talented girl. She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer.”

Speaking about Sunny Deol, he has revealed, “I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography.”

