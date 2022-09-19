Chup: Revenge of The Artist to Have Free Screenings in 10 Cities; Details Inside

Chup: Revenge of the Artist, written and directed by R Balki, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead is an “ode to the sensitive artiste” Guru Dutt. The psychological thriller is slated to hit theatres on Friday (September 23). Meanwhile, ahead of the release, filmmaker R Balki has announced free screenings of his upcoming directorial on Tuesday (September 20).

The special “free views” of Chup will be organised three days before the release in 10 cities namely Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Gurugram, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

As announced by the makers, the free-of-cost tickets can be booked from noon onwards on Monday on BookMyShow.

Apart from Salmaan, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, also features Shreya Dhanvantari, Sunny Deol, and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. Last week, the first song from the film Gaya Gaya Gaya, composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire, was unveiled recently. Rupali Moghe and Shashwat Singh lent their vocals to the track.

Along with the story, R Balki has co-written the screenplay and dialogues of the film with Raja Sen (Go Goa Gone) and Rishi Virmani (Singh Is Kinng). Chup is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada with its all-India distribution by Pen Marudhar.

Vishal Sinha, who is known for Darna Mana Hai, has handled the cinematography of Chup. With music by composer Amit Trivedi, Vishal Sinha has been credited as the film’s director of photography (DOP).

