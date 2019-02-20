LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Here’s the List of 12 Songs to be Played for Mohammed bin Salman at Hyderabad House

With most songs of 5-minute duration, the musical extravaganza will continue for one hour.

News18.com

February 20, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on his arrival, at Palam AFS in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Apart from the traditional state welcome, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is also going to be treated with a musical welcome where acclaimed artistes such as Debanjan Bhattacharjee, Nishant Singh and Rohen Bose will perform in his honour.

While Bhattacharjee will play ‘sarod,’ Singh will put his ‘pakhawaj and khanjira’ skills on display. Bose will be taking seat behind his ‘tabla.’

As per an official itinerary, the event will take place at New Delhi’s Hyderabad House on Wednesday. The minute to minute schedule has 12 songs listed and includes a bhajan 'Vaishnava jan toh' and a ghazal 'Chupke chupke raat din’. The list also has iconic Hindi songs like ‘Mere naina saawan bhaado’ and ‘Lag jaa galey.’

Mohammed bin Salman, who is on his first state visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.




The Crown Prince arrived in India on Monday evening following his visit to Pakistan. From Islamabad, he flew to Riyadh before departing for New Delhi.

After the ceremonial welcome where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present, the Saudi royal told the media: "Today we want to be sure that this relation is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries.

"With the leadership of the President and the Prime Minister, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India."

He also said that the ties between India and the Arabian Peninsula "is in our DNA".

