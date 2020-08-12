Churails Review: Set in Pakistan, Vigilante Justice Plot Resonates with India

Churails

Cast: Sarwat Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano

Director: Asim Abbasi

If cinematic rendition of comic books and how citizen vigilantism has been tackled on screen led you to believe that social justice is the prerogative of broody, ripped men, then Churails, a Zindagi original series, will certainly serve you well in getting rid of the thought and how!

Set in Karachi, Pakistan, Churails, as the title hints, brings women to the centre stage by giving them the means to brazenly step outside the male purview and come on their own to rescue fellow, marginalised, cheated on and oppressed community members.

One may mistake it as a male-bashing series, which it does tend to be for all the right reasons, but at heart, Churails is a well-conceived drama with elements of comedy and action sewn in that make for a binge worthy run of ten episodes.

Four oddballs meet by fate and sow the seeds of a detective agency that will help women seek justice from cheating and erring husbands. Steadily, due to mismatch in social dynamics and psyche of those working within the group, they go beyond what 'Churails' was initially conceived to represent. In doing so, the lines of idealism, truth and social justice get blurred and often shady, lending more depth and meaning to the series.

Zubaida (Mehar Bano), Sara (Sarwat Gilani), Jugnu (Yasra Rizvi) and Batool (Nimra Bucha), the awesome foursome, have done a fabulous job in lifting a simple storyline to sublime heights. Their performances are nuanced and while they banter with joviality, in tense situations, their silences tear through and strike a chord. They also puff up director Asim Abbasi's indie treatment of the show with a sheen that is unique in many ways.

Churails is certainly one of a kind series to have premiered in a long time. Although it is set in Pakistan, the incidents and milieu will ring true in neighboring Indian state as well, which puts married men on a pedestal by referring to them as 'pati parmeshwar'.

When the veil comes off of Churails, only men suffer. The series is streaming on ZEE5 and is a must-watch.

Rating: 3.5/5