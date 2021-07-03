Chutzpah Trailer: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh's Series Shows Internet's Influence on Today's Youth

Ever since SonyLIV and Maddock Outsider has launched the fascinating teaser of their highly-anticipated web show Chutzpah, it has created a sense of intrigue and excitement among the audience, wanting more!

Living up to the title, the trailer of the new-age web show launched today, showcases the relevance of the internet and social media in everyone’s life. Featuring Gen-X popular actors Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan amongst others, ‘Chutzpah’ gives a sneak peek into the digital transformation of human identity in today’s era. In short, it’s like a slice of cake, layered with 5 differently flavoured stories tied together with the fine cream called ‘the internet’.

Watch the trailer here:

Showcasing the power of the web world, the digital show highlights the overwhelming influence it wields over the youth of today. In a light-hearted quirky way mixed with ample comedy and high on relatability factor, the show is sure to take you back to your ‘Chutzpah’ moments of life.

Speaking about the show, Varun Sharma shared, “The world of internet and social media has become an integral part of life, to the extent that people even switch personalities to seek validation. I am excited to make my OTT debut with a fantastic entertainer like Chutzpah.”

Varun’s co-star Manjot Singh adds, “It’s an interesting and thoroughly entertaining story revolving around five individuals who are connected by one story through the medium of the Internet. I am certain that it will take us back to some of our chutzpah moments of our lives. I had a whale of a time reuniting with my Fukrey gang and we are ready to create the same madness all over again.”

An out-and-out entertainer, ‘Chutzpah’ will premiere on SonyLIV from 23rd July. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba have written the show around the weird and wild universe of the web. The show is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh.

