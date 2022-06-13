CID Gang Inspector Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks And Others Reunite for Memorable Evening; See Pics

TV series CID fans are in for a big treat as their favourite stars from Sony Television’s classic police procedural drama reunited for a fun-filled evening. Television actor Shraddha Musale, who played the role of Dr. Tarika in the show, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the iconic reunion.

Shraddha recently hosted CID co-stars Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Dinesh Phadnis, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda and Hrishikesh Pandey at her house. Sharing pictures from the evening, Shraddha wrote, “Such evenings… Nostalgic stories, food, leg-pulling, conversations. Great to have to you all home. Being a weekday, travelling at the peak hours with so much traffic and still on time. Yayy! Lots and lots of love.”

Needless to say, fans were elated to see the CID gang in one frame. One user wrote: “You all are a part of our lives. Miss you all on television together in CID. Please koi sun rhe ho, CiD ko waapas laao!! You all rock!! CID dekhte dekhte nanne munne bachche se job professional ho gya, but I am missing it immensely since 4 years.” Another one wrote: “Our favourite CID team.”

Ajay Nagrath also shared photos on his Instagram account and thanked Shraddha Musale and Deepak Tomar for hosting the get-together. “Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more,” he wrote.

CID aired on Sony TV. It premiered on January 21, 1998 and aired for 20 years. The last episode aired on October 27, 2018.

