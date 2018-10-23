GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CID is Going Off Air Only to Return With a New Look

The last episode of TV show CID will be aired on October 27.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
CID is Going Off Air Only to Return With a New Look
(Image courtesy: Twitter)
People's beloved investigative TV show CID, one of the longest running crime-based series on Indian television, will take an intermittent break starting October 28, Sony Entertainment Channel announced on Tuesday, reports IANS.

The channel in a statement said: "Having completed 20 years, 'C.I.D.' is the longest running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and 'C.I.D.' will now take an intermittent break starting October 28."

The last episode of the show will be aired on October 27.

Hinting at the possibility of the return with a brand new season of CID, the makers said: "The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far."

The show, which first began on Sony TV in 1997, is about a team of detectives working for the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Mumbai. Their main aim is to unravel murder mysteries.

Five characters - ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Pradyuman, Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Senior Inspector Daya, inspector Fredericks and Dr. Salunkhe - have become iconic over the years.

(With IANS inputs)

