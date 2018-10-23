English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CID is Going Off Air Only to Return With a New Look
The last episode of TV show CID will be aired on October 27.
(Image courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
People's beloved investigative TV show CID, one of the longest running crime-based series on Indian television, will take an intermittent break starting October 28, Sony Entertainment Channel announced on Tuesday, reports IANS.
The channel in a statement said: "Having completed 20 years, 'C.I.D.' is the longest running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and 'C.I.D.' will now take an intermittent break starting October 28."
The last episode of the show will be aired on October 27.
Hinting at the possibility of the return with a brand new season of CID, the makers said: "The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far."
The show, which first began on Sony TV in 1997, is about a team of detectives working for the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Mumbai. Their main aim is to unravel murder mysteries.
Five characters - ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Pradyuman, Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Senior Inspector Daya, inspector Fredericks and Dr. Salunkhe - have become iconic over the years.
(With IANS inputs)
Follow @news18movies for more
The channel in a statement said: "Having completed 20 years, 'C.I.D.' is the longest running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and 'C.I.D.' will now take an intermittent break starting October 28."
The last episode of the show will be aired on October 27.
Hinting at the possibility of the return with a brand new season of CID, the makers said: "The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far."
The show, which first began on Sony TV in 1997, is about a team of detectives working for the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Mumbai. Their main aim is to unravel murder mysteries.
Five characters - ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Pradyuman, Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Senior Inspector Daya, inspector Fredericks and Dr. Salunkhe - have become iconic over the years.
(With IANS inputs)
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ancient Mariner: World’s Oldest Shipwreck Discovered in Black Sea
- AIFF Intent on Restructuring Indian Football, But Road Ahead Remains Unclear
- Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! Check Out the Sizzling Style Icon's Fashion Evolution Over the Years
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
- Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...