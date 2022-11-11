CID’s ACP Pradyuman Shivaji Satam Posts Pic With Co-Stars, Fans Speculate a Return

It would be an understatement to say that the popular TV crime show had once revolutionised crime fiction for Indian television. The longest-running crime show in India, which ran for 21 whole years from 1997 to 2018 has spanned across generations to entertain both 90s kids as well as Gen X. CID has also become part of popular culture with various spoof videos and memes on the show often going viral. It was an emotional moment for many when CID aired its last episode on October 27, 2018.

The show, which had a cult following, was often rumoured to return to the small screen in the last 4 years but they were mostly mere speculations. However, now, Shivaji Satam, the lead actor of the show who played ACP Pradyuman, may have hinted at a comeback. The veteran actor, who has also been a part of many Bollywood films, shared a photo from his social media handle, where he is seen alongside his onscreen CID team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaji Satam (@shivaaji_satam)

The photo contains Shivaji Satam alongside Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, who played Daya and Abhijeet respectively. It also has the director and producer of the show BP Singh in the photo. While sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption, “The gang of CID with big daddy BP”, while writing Love on the photo itself.

Shivaji Satam may just have been having a reunion with his CID team but some fans have taken it to be an indication of the show’s return and have taken to the comments section to talk about how they cannot wait for the next season of the show. While it is uncertain as to whether CID is returning to television or not, the post surely provided a dose of nostalgia to its fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News here