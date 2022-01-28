'Cigaretting and Grooving With...': Ram Gopal Varma Shares Video From Nightclub

Controversy’s favourite child Ram Gopal Varma is now once again in the headlines, this time, for a social media post. RVG has shared on Twitter a video wherein he is smoking cigarettes and dancing with a girl at the nightclub, Grease Monkey.

Sharing the video on Twitter, RGV wrote, “Me cigaretting and grooving with the super lovely @inaya_sultana at #GreaseMonkey.”

Take a look:

Me cigaretting and grooving with the super lovely ⁦@inaya_sultana⁩ at #GreaseMonkey pic.twitter.com/EdesClOpkv— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2022

RGV is seen shaking a leg and enjoying the time with Inaya Sultana, an actor, according to her Twitter account bio.

Inaya has also shared a video wherein she’s seen with RVG. “#mydancepartner,” reads the tweet with the video in which RVG is dancing to a slow romantic song with her.

Take a look:

Over the years, Ram Gopal Verma has been embroiled in several controversies.

More recently, Dhanush announced his separation from his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, and RVG shared his views on marriage and love.

In a series of tweets, he stated that celebrity divorces are a good example to warn youngsters about the dangers of marriages.

Speaking of the work front, RVG is currently making another biopic, this time of the famous Kond couple, Konda Murali and Konda Surekha. A trailer for the movie was released on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day. The biopic stars Adith Arun as Konda Murali and Ira More as Surekha. Konda Murali was an ordinary person who became an extraordinary force.

At the trailer launch of the film, RVG said that the Konda movie is a showcase of how people can overcome any adversities to rise in life. He also compared Konda Surekha with Adi Parashakti.

