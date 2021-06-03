CII Produces Short Films to Raise Public Awareness on Mask Usage During Pandemic

Amid these trying times, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has taken an initiative to spread awareness about the proper use of face masks through their short films. The CII has produced Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) related shorts to help offer knowledge on proper mask-wearing that comprises the correct practice and wearing technique.

The films, which are all under 30 seconds, urge their characters to wear a mask properly amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In one of the clips, a middle-aged woman is seen walking with her mask down when she is stopped by a person who asks her to cover her face with the mask properly. The clip ends with the man saying, “You are a mere human, not the almighty. So wear your mask properly".

In another clip, a young woman is seen standing with her mask down her chin. She is then approached by a person who asks her whether she can wear her bindi on her face instead of her forehead. To which, the woman gives a confused look and the man replies saying that if she can’t put her bindi on her face then how she could wear the mask around her chin. This makes her realise her mistake and she soon covers up her face.

All the films aim at making people understand that a mask that is not worn properly, is of no use in keeping them and their surroundings safe. Prior to this, the CII had also taken the initiative to help fight the pandemic by reaching out to various sections of the society and engaging with the corporate and government to provide immediate relief and the necessary resources required to fight the global crisis.

